State Bar pushes to make remote witness order permanent

PIERRE (AP) — The State Bar of South Dakota is asking the Legislature to make permanent an emergency order that allows certain legal documents to be witnessed remotely.
The Supreme Court made the emergency order nearly two years ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Fergle, executive director of the State Bar, says COVID-19 has closed doors to lawyers needing to meet with clients in facilities and has made it difficult to get in-person witnesses for clients’ signatures.
Fergle told the Senate Judiciary Committee recently that the problem goes beyond the pandemic for older attorneys who routinely face the same difficulties, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.
“Restrictions to clients in nursing homes, assisted living, or other care facilities has been an issue for years in order to protect vulnerable populations from the flu and other communicable diseases,” Fergle said.
To address that, the state bar’s Elder Law Committee proposed a solution and the result is Senate Bill 107.
The bill provides for witnesses to appear by Zoom or other electronic means, to witness signatures on wills, living wills, healthcare powers of attorney, organ donations, and pre-need cremation authorizations.
Bobbi Thury of Sioux Falls is an elder law attorney who works with vulnerable clients. She also testified before the Senate committee.
“We encounter these issues all the time,” she told the committee. “Almost every year long-term care facilities will close down their doors to visitors or outsiders during the flu season.”
