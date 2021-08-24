Spearfish readies for back to school

SPEARFISH — As parents and students prepare to face the start of the school year Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spearfish School District is preparing to welcome them back with cautious optimism.
“We’re approaching the school year with a little apprehension not knowing what the community spread is going to be and the number of cases in our schools, so we’re always a little bit apprehensive, but that makes us also be a little bit cautious,” explained Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District.
“Despite tremendous efforts of staff, students, and parents during the 2020-2021 school year we know that students have experienced a disruption to normal learning progression and development, and are also dealing with the social and emotional impact of the pandemic,” read the introduction to the Safe Return to In-Person Learning and Continuity of Services Plan.”
The plan outlines the policies and procedures the school district will follow to closely monitor the potential threat COVID-19 still posses, especially to children, as many are not able to receive the vaccination.
“It’s just staff being more cognizant of kids washing their hands, maybe after recess or after someplace where it’s a high-touch area, say they go to the library or something like that,” Easton said. “It’s just a matter of washing their hands more often and using hand sanitizer and so on.”
Last year, Easton said there were 174 cases in students during the first semester and 25 in the second semester. Among staff, he said there were 48 cases during the first semester, and seven in the second.
Easton said based on the district’s relatively low numbers of infection from last year, he’s confident that starting this year off with many of the same precautions should be enough to keep students and staff safe.
“The majority of the mitigation strategies … social distancing, hand a repertory etiquette, barriers, and all that type of stuff we’re asking staff to do that again,” he said. “We found (through contact tracing) that the majority of the COVID transmission was happening outside the walls of our schools, so we didn’t feel it was necessary to put students and staff in masks.”
As of the start of school, there are no mask mandates or vaccination requirements in place either on school grounds or district run transportation vehicles; however, students riding Prairie Hills Transit vehicles will need to wear a mask.
Easton said the district officials would closely monitor community positivity rate, the number of active cases in the schools, and hospital capacity throughout the year to determine if changes to the plan need to be made.
“Masks are not required; however, they are recommended as part of all students’ school supplies. If there is an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in our schools, the administration may send an alert to families and staff notifying them of the situation, and strongly recommending that masks be worn. If there is a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the superintendent may ask the Board of Education to require masks,” the plan states.
“Even then it’s going to have to be absolutely necessary to do that,” Easton added.
According to the plan, visitors will need to schedule an appointment to meet with staff and are encouraged to wear a mask when they do; students and staff are encouraged to stay home if they are sick.
“Students and staff should be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and show symptom improvement before returning to school. This precautionary measure applies to any student or staff member with a fever regardless of whether or not they had a positive COVID-19 test result,” the plan states.
The district is planning for a full return to in-person learning for students without a 100% remote learning option. In the event that the move to remote learning becomes necessary, the plan outlines the programs teachers will use to collaborate with students.
If parents feel that it would be in their child’s best interest to proceed with virtual learning at any point during the school year, the plan sets eligibility and consideration standards that the student would have to meet for that option to be expressed.
“Last year we opened it up to all students to be able to participate in the virtual academy, this year it’s only for those students – or a family member in their household – that is immune compromised,” Easton said.
To address the potential mental and emotional stress caused by enduring a worldwide pandemic, the plan also states that each student will have access to a “qualified school counselor” specially-trained at each grade level. The district has also contracted with a counseling service to allow each staff member access to three therapy sessions during the school year. In addition, the district has hired a school/community liaison to connect students and families with school and community resources.
Easton said the proposed plan was sent to parents throughout the district, and it had been through two board meetings with no pushback.
“The board did discuss it, there wasn’t anybody from the community that addressed the board on it,” he said. “I had several parents reach out to me, just via email and said, ‘thank you for having school in person and not requiring masks,’” he said. “(But) I know there’s folks on both sides of that camp.”
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, anyone 12 years or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Call the Monument Health Nurse Triage Line at (605) 755-1350 to schedule an appointment.
