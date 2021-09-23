South Dakota woman sentenced in starvation death of toddler

BROOKINGS (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused in the July 2019 starvation death of a 3-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years in prison.
Renae Fayant, 27, and Robert Price, Jr., 29, both of Brookings, are accused in the death of Fayant’s niece. The two adults were the child’s caregivers for two years, authorities said.
An autopsy showed the toddler died of dehydration and malnourishment. Investigators say the girl was confined to a small area of the home where they also found feces.
Fayant pleaded guilty in July to first-degree manslaughter. Price pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial next month.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.