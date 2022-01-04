South Dakota tourism stalwart Johnson to retire

SOUTH DAKOTA — Following four decades of service to South Dakota’s tourism industry, Black Hills Vacations Executive Director Susan Johnson has announced she will retire this month. Johnson served as South Dakota’s first secretary of Tourism from 1989 to 1995, before leading the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation, which under her tenure financially assisted in establishing the George S. Mickelson Trail, the Adams Nature Preserve, the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, and the Fort Sisseton Historical Center. For the past 24 years, Johnson has served as executive director of Black Hills Vacations, a call center and online reservation service with more than 225 partners throughout the region. “We couldn’t have done all of this without Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Custer State Park, the development of Deadwood, the City of Presidents in Rapid City, all the world-class, one-of-a-kind private attractions like the Mammoth Site, and the dozens of private entrepreneurs who have invested millions in improving and developing special lodging properties throughout the Black Hills,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.