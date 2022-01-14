South Dakota man charged with storming US Capitol

(AP) — A South Dakota man charged this week with storming the U.S. Capitol last year performed rap songs about the riot in videos posted on his YouTube channel, federal authorities say.
A relative told the FBI that Billy Knutson was a rapper who sold his music online and has a YouTube channel an FBI agent said in a court filing. Knutson, 36, of Mitchell, said on social media that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posted photos of himself outside the building, the relative said.
A surveillance video showed Knutson enter the Capitol by climbing through a broken window near the doors of the Senate wing, according to the agent. The video shows Knutson talking to other people, including police officers, and apparently using a cellphone to record images inside the building. He exited through a set of doors after several minutes, the FBI said.
A cellphone number that Knutson used on an economic application submitted to the state of North Carolina matched the number for a cellphone that was near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.
A federal magistrate judge in Sioux Falls, ordered Knutson released after his initial court appearance on Wednesday, court records show. Prosecutors didn’t seek his pretrial detention.
Posts on Knutson’s YouTube channel said he moved from North Carolina to South Dakota last year.
The charges against Knutson in a criminal complaint include disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
A federal public defender who represented Knutson at the hearing said he referred a request for comment to his supervisor.
More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.