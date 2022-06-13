South Dakota asks for disaster declaration for May 12 storms

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday requested a presidential disaster declaration as the result of damage from a May 12 storm system that included tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.
The request is meant to pave the way for federal funding to help with recovery, although it is not guaranteed. Noem is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for repairs to public infrastructure.
The storms resulted in two deaths. There were 14 reported tornadoes and and wind gusts of more than 100 mph in some places.
“Widespread damage, including downed power lines, overturned semi-trucks, vehicle crashes, uprooted or snapped trees, and destroyed traffic control signs, was reported,” Noem wrote in the six-page letter to President Joe Biden.
A preliminary assessment indicates more than $6.7 million in damage was done to public infrastructure in 20 counties and on two reservations. Nearly 70,000 customers experienced power outages.
The state is seeking damage assistance in the counties of Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Minor, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts, and Turner, as well as the Flandreau Indian and Lake Traverse Reservations.
“The impact of this event will be felt in these communities well into the future,” Noem said.
South Dakota currently has six open presidential disaster declarations for other events.
