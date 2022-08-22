Six men arrested in sex trafficking operation

RAPID CITY — Six men were arrested and charged with sex crimes as the result of a joint sex-trafficking operation during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The operation, held every year during the Rally, was conducted in partnership with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The operation began on Aug. 5-11.
As a result, the following six men were arrested and charged:
• Brandon Reide Prue, 27, Rapid City, - attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
• Donald William Laun, 61, Rapid City, South Dakota - attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
• Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24, Rapid City, South Dakota- attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
• Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32, Rapid City, South Dakota - attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
• William Henry Riese, 31, Rapid City, South Dakota - attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
• Christopher Daniel Luna, 32, Sturgis, South Dakota - attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet is 10 years up to life in federal prison; and any term of years, not less than five, up to lifetime supervised release.
