Six men arrested in sex trafficking operation

RAPID CITY — Six men were arrested and charged with sex crimes as the result of a joint sex-trafficking operation during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The operation, held every year during the Rally, was conducted in partnership with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The operation began on Aug. 5-11.

