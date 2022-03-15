Sioux Falls officer injured in attack by suspect

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls officer was injured in attack after responding to a report of an unknown man sleeping outside an apartment building, according to police.
Residents called police Sunday afternoon after they found a sleeping man they knew did not reside in the apartment building.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 34-year-old Sioux Falls man attacked the responding officer by grabbing her hair and gun belt and placing her in a chokehold.
Some residents who called police tried to help the officer, but Clemens says it wasn’t until backup arrived that the man was taken into custody. The officer received injuries to her neck.
Police said they found the man possessed methamphetamine and a syringe. He was detained on possible charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
