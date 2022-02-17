Single license plate proposal rejected by Senate committee

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota won’t be switching to single license plates any time soon.
The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal for a rear-only plate for passengers cars, vans and pickup trucks.
Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, of Canton, says he offered the proposal because some of his constituents in Union County requested it.
Thomas Frisch, of North Sioux City, testified in favor of the change. Frisch said newer vehicles are more aerodynamic with rounded fronts that have fewer places for mounting license plates. He said manufacturers often provide only rear mounts for plates, KELO-TV reported.
Five people spoke against going to one plate, including Jason Husby, assistant superintendent for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Husby said rear plates often become covered by dust or snow. Reading a rear plate in the rear-view mirror at 80 mph on the interstate is “almost impossible” for a trooper, he said.
Other opponents included lobbyists for convenience stores, police chiefs and insurers, as well as 3M, the company that sells the reflective material for license plates that inmates make at the State Penitentiary.
Senator Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, was the only committee member to speak in favor, saying a single plate is more cost effective.
The committee voted 5-1 to kill the bill.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.