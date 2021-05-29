Sheffield named new commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY (AP) — Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is getting a new leader.
Col. Joseph Sheffield has been named the next commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, the world’s largest B-18 bomber combat unit, the base announced Thursday. He will replace Col. David Doss as base commander.
Sheffield is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours, including 1,125 combat hours. He comes to Ellsworth from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where he served as the 36th Operations Group commander.
Sheffield previously served at Ellsworth as a squadron and wing weapons officer. He has been director of operations for the 34th Bomb Squadron “Thunderbirds,” commander of the 37th Bomb Squadron “Tigers,” and deputy commander of the 28th Operations Group.
Sheffield will take command during a special ceremony in June.
Doss has been assigned to another position at the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command headquarters at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.