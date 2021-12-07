Shea Trust gives $19,500 to Lawrence County residents

DEADWOOD — The James E. Shea and Lillian E. Shea Charitable Trust has contributed a total of $19,500 this year to seven Lawrence County charities and six residents with medical expenses. Charities that received contributions were Teen Court, Lord’s Cupboard, Bella Pregnancy Resource Center, Twin City Animal Shelter, Neighbor Works, Adams Museum & House Endowment Fund and Good Shepherd Clinic.
Jim and Lillian Shea were lifelong residents and former business owners in Deadwood who long served the community as volunteers for civic, community and church organizations. In 1999, the Sheas established the trust to first provide financial assistance to residents of Lawrence County in need because of unforeseen emergencies and second to selected Lawrence County nonprofits if there were excess funds at the end of the trust year. James passed away in 2007 and Lillian passed away in 2013 but their legacy of charitable giving will continue on. The Shea Trust Board of Administrators includes Aileen Brunner, Larry Shama, Gina Kraut, MartyAnn Apa and Rhonda Mollman.
