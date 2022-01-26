SD Wildland Fire Division to burn slash piles

LEAD — The South Dakota Wildland Fire Division will be burning approximately 10 acres of small slash piles this week in the Terry Peak area. The purpose of burning slash is to reduce the hazardous fuels which are created by thinning projects. Smoke may be visible and smoldering material may continue to burn for several days. Firefighters will continue to monitor and check the piles until they are extinguished.
Additionally, Northern Hills fire will burn a mix of hand and machine piles in Spearfish Canyon, beginning today through the end of February, as conditions permit. Crews are working to reduce surface fuels from past tornado events in the Canyon, with particular attention to important values at risk (homes, watersheds, etc.). The piles are located between Cheyenne Crossing and Savoy along HWY 14A.
