SD reserves jump 42% thanks to COVID relief funds

VERMILLION (AP) — South Dakota’s reserves increased 42% in one year thanks to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to a new report.
South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Thursday that the state’s 2021 comprehensive financial report shows the state took in $62 million more than expected in revenue and spent $29.2 million less than budgeted.
Total reserves grew from $215.9 million in 2020 to $307.1 million last year. Revenue increased from $4.5 billion to $6.1 billion. The report says the biggest factor was $1.2 billion in pandemic-related grants the state received from the federal government. A growing economy and the construction industry also contributed to increased revenue.
State spending also increased, from $4.3 billion to $5.6 billion. Most of the increase can be attributed to spending COVID-19 relief funds, the report found.
Gov. Kristi Noem said the state needs to be cautious about spending in the face of rising inflation. She has proposed keeping at least 14% of the state budget in reserves.
The report also noted nearly 30% of the budget funded human and social services; about 23% went to pandemic response; about 20% went to education; and almost 13% went to transportation.
Spending by tourists increased dramatically, rising 31% from October 2020 to October 2021. The number of hotel bookings and airport arrivals grew 33% and 77% respectively.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.