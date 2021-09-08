SD lake closed to swimming due to harmful bacteria

HARRISBURG (AP) — A popular lake for water enthusiasts in southeastern South Dakota has been closed indefinitely to swimmers due to harmful bacteria, Game Fish and Parks Department officials said.
Routine water testing at the the Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg showed that the bacteria could pose a health problem for people submerging and ingesting the water, District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said.
“Following heavy rains, we often see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way, and deposits them into the water,” Baumann wrote in an email. “Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but they usually dissipate pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”
Baumann said the lake remains safe for fishing, the Argus Leader reported. The lake water will continue to be regularly tested and the beach will reopen when the water is safe, he said.
Harrisburg is about 10 miles southeast of Sioux Falls.
