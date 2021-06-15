SD Guard deploys aviation unit to Horn of Africa

RAPID CITY — Family, friends and Soldiers gathered at the Army Aviation Readiness Center for a deployment ceremony for seven Soldiers of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Detachment 5, Company C, 2/641st Aviation Regiment, Friday.
The Rapid City-based unit is deploying for nine months to Djibouti to provide transportation and air movement of critical equipment, supplies, parts and personnel in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“Thank you for stepping up to serve and doing it in a way that is inspirational,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “You’ve been trained with excellence and you have what it takes to get the job done. We have full confidence in you.”
She then thanked South Dakota National Guard Soldiers for their contribution and the service to the state of South Dakota and their families.
The unit will deploy in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa to provide aviation support in the region. The 2/641st is a fixed-wing aviation unit comprised of pilots and operations specialists, and operates the C-12, King Air.
“You are patriots; time and time again you step forward to serve and so thank you to each of you for what you’ve done and what you are about to do,” said SDNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, “This coyote patch is revered across the world and we are very proud of you.”
This will be the unit’s first deployment to the Horn of Africa. The 2/641st has three previous deployments to Afghanistan, which include passenger and cargo transport missions in 2008, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in 2011 and 2015.
The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete theater-specific training prior to deployment to Djibouti.
