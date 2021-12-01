RC police investigate two separate shooting deaths

(AP) — Rapid City police say they’re investigating two separate shooting deaths that occurred within 12 hours of each other, but don’t believe the two cases are related.
The latest shooting early Monday involved three victims, including a man who died at a residence where two others were shot and wounded. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says officers were dispatched to the scene about 4:15 a.m.
Medina says the first shooting about 4:30 p.m. Sunday happened at a residence where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where
he died.
Investigators found drugs and drug paraphernalia at both residences, Medina said.
Police Chief Don Hedrick released a statement Monday saying the most recent gun deaths in Rapid City are part of a nationwide trend.
“Officers and deputies have been working around the clock to investigate these incidents and we are dedicated to working with the community and our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure we hold the perpetrators of gun violence accountable through the criminal justice system,” Hedrick said.
