Rapid City police: Woman shot after driving at officer

RAPID CITY (AP) — Rapid City law enforcement officials say police shot and wounded a woman after she tried to run over an officer Tuesday morning following a failed traffic stop and chase.
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said the incident began about 4 a.m. after officers unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the silver Mitsubishi sedan for an unspecified equipment violation. Police tried several tactics to stop the vehicle, the last of which involved an attempt to block it with a squad car, Hedrick said.
“At that point, the vehicle spun and drove in the direction of the police officer. At that point, the officer fired several rounds at the car, fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the driver several times. At that point, the vehicle stopped and the driver ceased any sort of action,” Hedrick said.
The woman is being treated for several gunshot wounds. Her condition is not known.
A police spokeswoman said the officer targeted by the woman was outside their vehicle when they fired, the Rapid City Journal reported. It’s unclear if any of the other two officers on scene fired their weapons.
Hedrick said a passenger had jumped out of the vehicle before the chase started and the woman threw an unknown item out of the window.
