Public notices highlight insurance companies’ financial condition

BROOKINGS — In this issue you will find the annual publication of financial summaries of insurance companies licensed to do business in South Dakota.
Insurance companies doing business in South Dakota are required by state law to publish these financial summaries each year. The summary lists the insurance company’s assets, liabilities, business in South Dakota for the year and the lines in which the company is authorized by the state of South Dakota to sell insurance.
“The annual publication of these financial summaries is important to ensuring South Dakotans have information about an important segment of the financial industry doing business in our state,” South Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director David Bordewyk said. “Notices such as these that are published in community newspapers create a permanent public record and help to inform South Dakotans in a trusted, transparent manner. South Dakotans recognize the importance of public notices published in the community newspaper.”
For more information about any insurance company doing business in South Dakota, contact the state Division of Insurance in Pierre at (605) 773-3563.
More than 8 out of 10 South Dakotans cite their local newspaper as the “most trusted” source for public notices such as the insurance company financial summaries. That is according to a statewide survey of 446 South Dakota adults commissioned by SDNA and conducted by Coda Ventures in September 2021.
