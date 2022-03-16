Public comment invited for Chimera Vegetation Management Project

DEADWOOD — The Northern Hills Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest is proposing forest management activities in the Chimera project area, located east of Deadwood and south of Sturgis.
The purpose of the project is to increase the resiliency of forest landscapes and communities to wildfire and promote the expansion of hardwood stands and meadows.
The Chimera project area encompasses a total of 54,482 acres, of which 15,950 acres are private land and 38,352 are National Forest System land. The entire area is identified as wildland urban interface and has been identified as a high-risk fireshed in the agency’s 2022 Wildfire Crisis Strategy. Based on existing vegetation conditions, approximately 67% of Forest land within the project area is currently at risk for high intensity and high severity wildfires.
The proposed project includes commercial timber harvest on up to 17,325 acres and non-commercial thinning on up to 26,640 acres to reduce ladder fuels and to thin dense forest stands. The project also includes up to 1,480 acres of commercial and non-commercial thinning where ponderosa pine is encroaching into hardwood and meadow areas, which act as natural buffers to wildfire and provide important wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire could also be implemented on up to 12,000 acres of pine stands to reduce fuel loading.
“This is an important project that aligns with the recently released USDA Forest Service Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The project will create a resilient landscape by reducing hazardous fuels to mitigate wildland fire exposure and impacts to communities and infrastructure while providing wildlife habitat diversity,” said Steve Kozel, district ranger for the Northern Hills Ranger District.
Comments on the Chimera project can be submitted through the comment form on the project website https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61689, which also includes more details about the proposed action. Comments can also be submitted via email to comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-northern-hills@fs.fed.us or written comments may be mailed to: Chimera Project, Northern Hills Ranger District, 2014 North Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783. Please submit any comments by April 11.
A public open house is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Sturgis Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis. Forest Service officials will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions. No formal presentation will be given.
