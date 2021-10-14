Prescription Take-Back Day is Oct. 23

PIERRE — South Dakotans are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the next Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.
The Spring National Take-Back Day on April 24 was extremely successful this year in South Dakota with 1,651 pounds of medication collected for destruction through participating law enforcement locations. This is in addition to the 703 pounds collected through the take-back receptacles in retail pharmacies in April.
Take-Back Days are part of the Department of Social Services’ (DSS) ongoing campaign to keep opioids like prescription pain killers from getting into the wrong hands.
“Drug addiction and abuse can have devastating impacts on South Dakota families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Prescription Take-Back Day is an easy and responsible way we can all help. It may seem like a small thing but if we all take part, it can make a big difference.”
Across America nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, and almost 5 million misused prescription stimulants, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
For those who cannot make it to a take back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.
To find the closest take-back locations or to order DisposeRx packets, visit www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/take-back-sites.
DSS is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered at www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.