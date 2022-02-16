Police: Sioux Falls man robbed of car, green card

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A 77-year-old Sioux Falls man told authorities he was tased, tied up and robbed of his car and green card by two women in late January.
The Argus Leader reports victim was found by two people at his apartment on Jan. 23. His hands and legs were bound up in yellow rope, according to court documents.
According to police, the man said the suspect and a friend had knocked on his door and he allowed them in because he knew the suspect.
The two women went into a back room to smoke a cigarette, where he could hear them talking but did not understand what they were saying because he doesn’t speak English.
