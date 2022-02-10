Police investigate disturbance, death at Pierre motel

PIERRE (AP) — Police are investigating a death after getting a call about a disturbance at a motel in Pierre early Wednesday, officials said.
Police Capt. Bryan Walz said officers were called to the Pierre Inn and Suites shortly before 4 a.m., KCCR reported. An unidentified person was found dead at the motel and investigators are trying to determine how that individual died.
A person of interest has been detained in the case, according to police.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol are assisting Pierre police with the case.
