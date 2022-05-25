Pine Ridge man guilty in shooting that caused paralysis

PIERRE (AP) — A Pine Ridge man, accused in a shooting that left the victim partially paralyzed, has been found guilty of eight federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Isaac Roubideaux was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and six other charges.
Roubideaux was indicted by a federal grand jury in December. The assault and firearms charges relate to Roubideaux shooting another man in the back on Nov. 18, 2021, resulting in the victim suffering permanent paralysis below his waistline.
The case was investigated by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
A presentence investigation was ordered. The defendant was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.