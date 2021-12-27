RAPID CITY (AP) — Oral arguments are set for next month in the latest round in Gov. Kristi Noem’s legal fight to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
A three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals in St. Louis will hear arguments on Jan 12. Both sides will get 15 minutes to speak.
Noem filed a federal lawsuit after the Biden administration refused to issue the state a permit to shoot off fireworks at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day this past July. A federal judge rejected her arguments in June, prompting an appeal to the 8th Circuit.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.