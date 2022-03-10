Noem signs bills into law

PIERRE — Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed 16 bills into law:
SB 4 revises provisions related to a written certification for the medical use of cannabis.
SB 12 revises the annual report on medical cannabis by the Department of Health to the Legislature.
SB 14 revises provisions related to the confidential list of medical cannabis cardholders maintained by the Department of Health.
SB 23 revises the definition of bona fide practitioner-patient relationship.
SB 27 revises the provisions regarding the denial or nonrenewal of a patient registry identification card.
SB 52 makes an appropriation for the replacement of the Richmond Lake spillway and for the general maintenance and repair of other state-owned dams.
SB 64 makes appropriations from the water and environment fund and its revolving subfunds for various water and environmental purposes.
SB 67 makes an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks to improve and repair infrastructure around Lake Alvin and Newell Lake.
SB 73 provides for the use of artificial light and night-vision equipment while hunting coyotes and other predators.
SB 93 revises certain provisions related to the use of epinephrine and supraglottic airway devices by ambulance services.
SB 176 revises provisions regarding self-propelled agriculture units.
HB 1083 provides a partial property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of certain veterans.
HB 1130 specifies taxation, authorization, and standards of practice for the sale of travel insurance.
HB 1153 revises the number of class hours required to obtain a responsible broker’s license.
HB 1169 modifies the licensing of barbers.
HB 1195 directs the Indian Education Advisory Council to make an annual report to the Governor and the State-Tribal Relations Committee.
Noem has signed 102 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
