Noem signs bills into law

PIERRE — Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed six bills into law.
They are:
• SB 10 revises provisions related to verifications required prior to receiving medical cannabis.
• SB 40 establishes safety standards regarding biogas gathering lines.
• SB 91 revises provisions regarding the use of certain lights by county highway department authorized vehicles.
• SB 138 clarifies provisions related to filing a petition to refer an ordinance or resolution.
• HB 1078 authorizes the use of electric all-terrain and off-road vehicles on public highways.
• HB 1080 prolongs requirements for increasing teacher compensation.
Noem has signed 55 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
