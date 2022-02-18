Noem signs bills into law

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem signed nine bills into law Thursday. They are:
• SB 13 repeals provisions permitting certain documents to serve as temporary registry cards for medical cannabis.
• SB 18 revises rulemaking authority related to medical cannabis.
• SB 87 updates the South Dakota Coordinate System to conform to national standards.
• SB 88 revises certain provisions regarding the State Conservation Commission and conservation districts.
• HB 1056 revises provisions related to medical cannabis data maintained by the Department of Health.
• HB 1069 includes out-of-state convictions as a basis of an enhanced penalty for certain drug crimes.
• HB 1075 modifies legal and official notice publication requirements.
• HB 1085 expands the eligibility for a small estate probate.
• HB 1103 provides a reimbursement schedule for chiropractic, dental, and optometric services under the Medicaid program.
Noem has signed 49 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.
