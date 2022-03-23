Noem signs bill wiping away fees for concealed gun permits

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday signed a bill to wipe away state and county fees for concealed firearm permits.
The Republican governor brought the proposal this year as a way to both tout her support for gun ownership rights and cut government fees. She initially proposed eliminating state business filing fees as part of the bill, but lawmakers struck that portion from the legislation. They argued it would have created a flood of out-of-state entities applying for business registrations in South Dakota.
“It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement announcing the bill signing.
The bill is estimated to cost the state about $110,000 annually in lost revenue. The Secretary of State’s office will reimburse counties for the revenue they will lose from being unable to collect permit fees.
The governor also signed 13 other bills dealing with business regulations and tax structures. They include an $8 million allocation to the state’s system for handling applications for unemployment benefits and a bill that allows ranchers to classify land based on soil type to avoid it being taxed as cropland.
