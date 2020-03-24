Noem orders Capitol flags at half-staff to honor former legislator

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags at the South Dakota State Capitol to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Thursday, to honor the life of former State Representative Patrick Kirschman.
Kirschman represented District 15 in central Sioux Falls in the State House of Representatives from 2009 until 2017.
