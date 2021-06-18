Noem OKs holiday for state workers in honor of Juneteenth

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared Friday a holiday for state workers in honor of Juneteenth.
Noem said her decision is in response to legislation signed Thursday by President Joe Biden establishing a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
“’All men are created equal.’ That is America’s foundational ideal,” Noem said in a statement. “Juneteenth celebrates an important day when we came closer to making that ideal a reality for all Americans, regardless of race.”
Juneteenth is meant to remember June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. That was about 2 1/2 years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
“I hope state employees take the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful South Dakota weather on their day off,” Noem said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.