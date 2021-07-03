Noem: GOP donor’s $1M for National Guard was a ‘surprise’

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said late Thursday it came as a surprise when a billionaire GOP donor reached out with a $1 million offer to fund the National Guard’s deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico.
The Republican governor spoke to reporters for the first time on Thursday after receiving intense scrutiny for accepting the donation. Critics have said it created a troubling precedent that effectively turned National Guard troops into soldiers-for-hire. But Noem described the transaction as a “wonderful” happenstance in which Willis Johnson, the billionaire Republican donor, gave her an unexpected phone call as she was deliberating where to come up with the money to send the National Guard or law enforcement officers to the border.
“It really was a surprise when he gave me that phone call and said that he wanted to help support the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.
The governor said she has not known Johnson long — their recent interaction was limited to a handshake and a short visit. But that’s all it took for Johnson to wire $1 million from his private foundation into state coffers.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers, who hold just 11 seats in the Legislature, have called on the governor to return the donation and cancel the deployment.
“Privatized deployments set dangerous precedent for further political use of our National Guard,” they stated in a letter sent to the governor’s office.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.