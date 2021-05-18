Noem calls for raising mental health awareness

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month in South Dakota. The goal is raising awareness about mental health challenges and resources that are available to help.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) helps strengthen and support South Dakota children, adults, and families with behavioral health needs through a wide variety of services no matter where you live across our state.
“We know that everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. It’s normal, it’s treatable, and we want folks to know that,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We also know that with effective treatment, people can recover and live happy healthy lives.”
Thirty-three percent of South Dakotans reported in 2019 feeling that their mental health was not good for at least one day in the previous month. More than 10 percent reported feeling that way for two weeks or more. More than one-third of high school aged youth in 2019 reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row.
Help is available wherever you live in South Dakota. DSS contracts with 11 accredited community mental health centers, helps with providing substance use disorder services, psychiatric hospitalization, and services for offenders incarcerated in state correctional facilities. Mental health and substance use disorder treatment and services are available even if you don’t have insurance or money to pay.
To learn more about resource options, visit dss.sd.gov and click on the Behavioral Health tab.
You can also visit 605Strong.com or dial 211 to reach the 211 Helpline Center. 605 Strong program staff are trained to provide stress relief and handle mental health crises. The Helpline Center can also provide referrals to other resources.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.