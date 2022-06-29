Noem appoints Vargo as AG

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo as Attorney General Tuesday morning.
“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Noem. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January.”
Vargo has more than 30 years of professional and public legal experience. He graduated from Princeton University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree and earned his law degree with honors from Georgetown Law Center in 1988. He has served as an assistant state’s attorney for Florida’s Dade County, assistant United States attorney for the district of South Dakota and has been Pennington County State’s Attorney since 2013. He was nominated in 2010 for a U.S. Department of Justice’s Director’s Award and was named the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2015.
Vargo was the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of Jason Ravnsborg.
“I am honored to have been asked by Governor Noem to serve as the Attorney General,” said Vargo. “I have worked closely with the Attorney General’s office in the past and have a high respect for the abilities of the staff. My goal is to provide office members the necessary support so they can keep doing their job and honoring the rule of law for the citizens of South Dakota.”
Vargo will serve as attorney general through Jan. 6, 2023. The new attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in, Jan. 7, 2023. The state Republican Party nominated former Attorney General Marty Jackley to serve as the GOP nominee for the position.
