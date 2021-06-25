New graduated driver license requirements take effect July 1

PIERRE — July 1 is an important date for drivers between the ages of 14 and 18 and their parents in South Dakota.
That is because a new state law takes effect that changes some requirements for South Dakota teenage driver licenses and permits. It is important that teen drivers and their parents understand the changes.
Specifically, the new law makes changes to the state’s graduated driver licensing program for teenage drivers due to a law approved by the 2020 state legislature. Due to COVID-19, Gov. Kristi Noem suspended implementation of the new law through June 30. On July 1, the measure becomes law.
This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teenage driver instruction permits and operator licenses, meaning that after July 1,no one size fits all for our teenage drivers. If they have not done so already, it is important for young drivers and their families to closely review the new law and its provisions before July 1 to see how they will be impacted.
For further information, including the text of the new state law, please visit the Driver Licensing Program website at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing. You can also contact the state Driver Licensing Program via email at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling (605) 773-6883.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.