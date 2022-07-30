BISON, S.D. — A 31-year-old man from Lemmon has been identified as the person who died early last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Bison.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet C3500 service truck was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20 when the driver, Nathan Bootz, failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.