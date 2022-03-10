Monument Health wins national innovation award

RAPID CITY — Monument Health was selected as the 2021 Collaboration Champion in the Workday Healthcare Innovation Awards. The awards recognize organizations that embrace the spirit of innovation and that work to advance, enhance and influence a new way to work.
Workday software is used throughout Monument Health for financial management, human capital management (HCM), payroll and supply chain operations. All of the more than 5,000 Monument Health physicians and caregivers use Workday for tracking paid time off, payroll deductions, benefits, performance and other human resources tasks. In addition, Workday helps Monument Health with its inventory and procurement functions.
The goal behind Monument Health’s award-winning project was to collaborate with Workday and other Workday users who were planning to implement procurement and inventory. The teams organized monthly discussions to brainstorm solutions to supply chain problems. Since going live, the project has evolved to include optimization, customer networking and discussions in HCM, Finance and Payroll.
“It’s been so valuable for our teams to have this environment within the Workday ecosystem to solve problems in real time,” said Greg Kruskamp, Senior Project Manager at Monument Health. “Sharing successful solutions and workarounds to problems with counterparts from across the country has been especially beneficial these last two years.”
According to Workday, the Collaboration Champion award recognizes customers that have demonstrated the spirit of Workday Community by consistently promoting the exchange of ideas, sharing solutions and building a more active and engaged customer community.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.