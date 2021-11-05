Monument Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

RAPID CITY — With the final CDC recommendation that children age 5 to 11 should receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Monument Health will soon begin offering the pediatric vaccinations in Spearfish.
Vials of the special pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived this week, said Scott Peterson, senior director of pharmacy for Monument Health. Dosage for children is lower than the adult doses.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its recommendation on Tuesday, the final step in the authorization process. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its use for children 5 to 11. Clinical trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and provides more than 90 percent protection against symptomatic disease among children.
Families can make appointments by logging into their MyChart account, or by calling (605) 755-1350.
In Spearfish, the pediatric vaccines are being administered at the Monument Health North Avenue Clinic. Adult vaccinations will continue to be offered at the Spearfish North 10th Street Clinic.
