Man sentenced to life for killing his wife’s grandmother

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man convicted of killing his wife’s grandmother after assaulting his wife was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

Mitch Caffee, 39, of Wessington Springs, was originally charged with two dozen felony counts in the October 2021 incident. Authorities said it began when he broke into the Wessington Springs home of his wife’s mother, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann, in order to confront his wife over his arrest for violating a no-contact order between the two.

