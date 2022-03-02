Man guilty in sex trafficking sting gets 14 years in prison

RAPID CITY (AP) — A Rapid City man indicted in an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Christopher Truax was found guilty last November of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, a federal charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
According to prosecutors, Truax set up a time and place to meet a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl after the two texted and chatted online. An undercover agent was posing as the girl.
When Truax went to the predetermined location to meet the girl, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and arrested.
Truax has also been ordered to be under supervised release for the remainder of his life, KELO-TV reported.
He was one of eight men arrested as a result of the undercover sex trafficking operation in August 2020.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.