Man drowns in Pactola Reservoir

PENNINGTON COUNTY — A man swimming in Pactola Reservoir on Tuesday, died from apparent drowning. Darrell Saucedo, 35, of Pine Ridge, was reportedly swimming with family and started struggling.
Saucedo reportedly was under water about 10 minutes before being rescued. Medics performing CPR were able to get a pulse and Saucedo was taken by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Health. Saucedo was declared deceased at the hospital.
Responding agencies include Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County/Rapid City Water Rescue Team, Pennington County Search & Rescue, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Ambulance, Rapid City Fire Department, Life Flight and US Forest Service.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reminds people to remain in designated swimming area, swim within your abilities and always use personal flotation devices when necessary or required by law.
