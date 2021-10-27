Man accused of fatal shooting, kidnapping in Jerauld County

WESSINGTON SPRINGS (AP) — Bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man accused in a fatal shooting and hostage situation in Jerauld County.
According to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, law enforcement officers responded to a Wessington Springs house early Sunday on a report of a man holding a female hostage following a fatal shooting inside the residence.
The female was eventually released and the man surrendered, DCI said. He is being held on possible charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.
DCI continues to investigate with assistance from the Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office.
