Judge delays release of affidavits in Sanford investigation

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A South Dakota judge has delayed the release of affidavits in the child pornography investigation of banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, days after the South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges.
Minnehaha County Judge James Power said in an email to the Argus Leader Tuesday that the affidavits would remain sealed until parties in the case seeking to unseal them have a chance to submit written briefs.
Affidavits are submitted by law enforcement officers when they ask judges to issue search warrants.
Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge asked Power in an email Monday to keep the affidavits sealed or at least be given additional time in order to seek relief from the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The delay comes after the attorney general’s office said in a Friday filing that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has determined there are “no prosecutable offenses” under state law.
South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.
The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits.
The 86-year-old Sanford is the state’s richest man, worth an estimated $3.4 billion.
