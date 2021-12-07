Jewel and Wind caves announce fee increase

JEWEL CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT/WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK — Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park plan to increase their fees for cave tours and, in Wind Cave’s case, their campground, in early January.
The monument and park have not increased tour ticket prices since 2014. Park managers considered public comments on the price change received through public meetings in nearby communities, media releases and on-line postings last summer. The plans generated few comments. The increase in tour ticket prices will help provide funding for projects designed to benefit visitors, as well as continue to assist with funding and preserving the two National Park Service areas.
Rate changes for Jewel Cave are as follows: Scenic and Lantern Tours will go from $12 to $16 for adults 16 and over, the Discovery Tour will be $3 for youth ages 6-15, $6 for adults 16 and over, and $3 for seniors (which is defined as 62 and older). The Wild Caving Tour, offered to adults 16 and over, formerly $31, will now be $45.
Wind Cave is increasing fees for adults on the Accessibility Tour from $5 to $6, Natural Entrance, Fairgrounds and Candlelight Tour will increase from $12 to $16, Garden of Eden from $10 to $14, and Wild Cave Tour fees will increase from $25 to $45. Fees for the Elk Mountain Campground will increase from $18 per site to $24, with group sites increasing from $40 to $45.
Tickets will be available for advance purchase through www.recreation.gov to make trip planning easier. This change, along with the price increase, will take place in early 2022.
