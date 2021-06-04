Jackson Blvd. closing from Meier Ave. to 3rd St.

SPEARFISH — The Jackson Boulevard Bridge will close to traffic Monday as crews work to make improvements to the structure’s underdrians.
Westbound traffic will be detoured by turning left onto 3rd Street, right onto Grant Street, and right onto Meier Avenue. Eastbound traffic will turn right onto Meier Street, left onto Grant Street, and then left onto 3rd Street.
The work is expected to last only through Monday, with the bridge opening back up in the evening.
