Highway patrol investigating fatal pickup truck crash

PHILIP (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is trying to determine why two pickup trucks collided northeast of Philip.
The trucks collided on a gravel road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, investigators said.
A 50-year-old man was killed in the collision, KELO-TV reported. A 12-year-old and a 59-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
