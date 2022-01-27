Governor scales back Custer State Park campsite proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has scaled back plans to expand campsites at Custer State Park after her initial proposal hit resistance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The Republican governor’s office shared new plans on Wednesday with lawmakers that would halve the number of campsites from the more than 176 that were proposed, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. It would also cut the proposal to $5 million after an initial $10 million ask, as well as relocating the proposed campground away from the Wildlife Loop Road.
Republican lawmakers had soured on the plan after privately-owned campgrounds in the area spoke out against it and conservation groups raised concerns about how wildlife would be affected.
“This proposed site does not affect elk migration,” read a handout from Noem’s administration given to lawmakers Wednesday.
The proposal has been assigned to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee, but its hearing has not been scheduled.
