GOP dealing with spam attack on convention registrations

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Republican Party officials are warding off a spam attack prior to the group’s convention later this month.
Party officials have been forced to remove hundreds of fake names of participants after spammers accessed the party’s online registration page. The hackers also maxed out the 28 spots that had been reserved for media credentials, forcing the party to close down press registrations, the Argus Leader reported.
In order to deter the activity, the party is forcing people to pay $1 to register, which will reimbursed to delegates when they go to the convention, GOP Chairman Dan Lederman said. The party can’t charge money because it would constitute an illegal “poll tax.”
The convention is June 23-25. Delegates will choose nominees for several constitutional offices to run in the general election in November.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.