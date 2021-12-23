First COVID-19 Omicron variant case detected in SD

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) confirms that the B.1.1.529 variant (‘Omicron’) of COVID-19 has been detected in South Dakota. The findings were verified by the Public Health Laboratory in Pierre. While only one case of the variant has been identified in Minnehaha County among a male in his 20’s, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist given the variant’s increased transmission.
“The best way to protect yourself from severe disease with this variant is to get vaccinated,” said Joshua Clayton, State Epidemiologist. “We urge South Dakotans to monitor for symptoms and get tested as soon as they experience symptoms.”
Concerns of the ‘Omicron’ variant include a greater rate of transmission from person to person, reduced effectiveness of existing treatments, and reduced protection of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, currently available vaccines have so far proven effective to protect people against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, symptoms associated with COVID-19 include:
Fever or Chills;
Cough;
Shortness of breath of difficulty breathing;
Fatigue;
Muscle or body aches / Headaches; and
New loss of taste or smell
The ‘Omicron’ variant was first detected in South Africa in November and was first detected in the United States on Dec. 1. For additional information on all the variants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visit CDC.gov.
The SD-DOH also wants to remind residents of risk-mitigation precautions they can take to protect themselves from COVID-19 like:
• Practicing good hygiene (handwashing, cleaning surfaces, etc.);
• Physical distancing;
• Staying home when sick;
• Wearing a mask in crowded/confined spaces (i.e. Airports); and
• Choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccine / regular testing.
For the latest news and COVID-19 available resources in South Dakota, visit DOH.SD.GOV.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.