Fairness in women’s sports bill on fast track

PIERRE — At one point during their weekly press conference, Democratic leaders of the House and Senate issued an apology.
“We’re not always this angry,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission.
What provoked the ire of Heinert and House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, was the fast progress through the Legislature of SB46, the governor’s fairness in women’s sports bill. The bill says, “Only female students, based on their biological sex, may participate in any team, sport or athletic event designated as being for females, women or girls.”
The bill is aimed at keeping female transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.
Party leaders and the governor all spoke about the bill at their weekly press conferences on Thursday. The usual Capitol press corps was augmented by newspaper editors and publishers from across the state who were in Pierre for the South Dakota Newspaper Association’s annual Newspaper Day at the Capitol.
Heinert and Smith were particularly angry about remarks made during a House committee hearing by Mark Miller, the governor’s chief of staff. During his testimony about SB46, Miller likened transgender athletes to terrorists.
Both Democrats called for Miller to make an apology for his remarks.
Asked about Miller’s comment, House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said Miller “misspoke.” Gov. Kristi Noem said, “That’s not Mark’s heart.”
Lawmakers in South Dakota have dealt with a steady diet of transgender legislation in the past few years.
“This is coming from a party that believes in smaller government,” Smith said, noting that their way of dealing with a problem that doesn’t exist in South Dakota is by making more laws.
Noem said the bill references biological sex as determining who can play girls’ sports.
“That’s legitimately what the bill is about,” Noem said, noting the physical advantages that males have over females. “It does make a difference because of the biology.”
Three weeks into the legislative session, Noem’s bill has been heard in two committees and on the Senate floor. It was scheduled to be debated in the House on Thursday. Quick progress through the process is the sign of well-written legislation, according to House Assistant Majority Leader Chris Johnson, R-Rapid City.
“It’s just an indicator that it’s a good bill,” Johnson said.
Heinert disagrees: “We’re sending a huge message to transgender kids that you are not welcome in South Dakota.”
