Explosion, fire at Yankton propane business injures one

YANKTON (AP) — An explosion and fire at a Yankton propane company has injured one person and left the business in ruins.
Strong winds fueled the fire at Long’s Propane Tuesday and ignited a tanker truck parked next to the building.
There’s no word on the condition of the employee who was hurt and taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
“There was an individual in the building,” Fire Chief Brad Moser said. “He got out, but I don’t know the extent of his injuries.”
Thick smoke led authorities to close Highway 50, where the business is located, because of reduced visibility, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.
Firefighters hauled in water from approximately a mile away to fight the blaze. A City of Yankton water truck was brought in to assist with water access.
Moser said that damage was heavy from the explosion and the resulting fire.
“I would say the building is a complete loss,” he said.
Firefighters from Lesterville and Gayville provided mutual aid.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.